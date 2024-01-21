Sunday, January 21, 2024
Chinese team to share expertise at Engineering and Healthcare Show

Chinese team to share expertise at Engineering and Healthcare Show
ISLAMABAD   -  A high-level Chinese delegation con­sisting of renowned engineers and healthcare professionals are partici­pating in the third edition of Engineer­ing and Healthcare Show in Lahore.

The Chinese delegation is expected to share their expertise and knowledge during the event, Muhammad Irfan Commercial Counselor, Consultant Gen­eral of Guangzhou, told China Economic Net (CEN). The show features various exhibitions, seminars and workshops that will highlight the latest technolo­gies and innovations in engineering and healthcare. From state-of-the-art medi­cal equipment to groundbreaking en­gineering projects, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the future of these industries”, he stated.

“Engineering and Healthcare Show is the flagship event of the Trade Develop­ment Authority of Pakistan. This year, more than 180 leading manufacturers of engineering and healthcare sectors are exhibiting their products. Besides, more than 500 foreign delegates from 50+ countries including 150 plus Chi­nese companies are participating in the exhibition. It will open endless oppor­tunities for the Engineering and health­care sector of the country”, he added. Dr. Jian Peng, the leader of the Chinese del­egation from Guangzhou and Honorary Investment Counselor, expressed his excitement about the show and the po­tential for collaboration between Paki­stan and China. “Pakistan has shown remarkable progress in the fields of engineering and healthcare, and we are eager to explore opportunities for mu­tual growth and development.”

High cost of doing business harmful for trade, industry

