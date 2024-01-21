Sunday, January 21, 2024
CM meets differently abled persons at tea hotel

Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along the provincial cabinet members, took tea at a famous tea ho­tel of Mozang at Temple Road, here on Saturday.

A number of different­ly-abled persons includ­ing those deprived of speaking power gathered at the tea hotel after ar­rival of CM Mohsin Naqvi. The CM asked them to sit with him and shook hands with them. They said “I Love You” to the CM in their special lan­guage. Mohsin Naqvi and the provincial ministers also reciprocated their affection. They informed the CM about their driv­ing licence issue. 

Mohsin Naqvi issued orders to the police of­ficials to immediately resolve their driving li­cence issue. He assured the differently-abled per­sons of arranging their meeting with the Inspec­tor General of Police.

