Commissioner directs to ensure implementation of ECP’s Code of Conduct

KARACHI - The Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput has directed all District Returning officers to strictly ensure the implementation of the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan’s code of conduct in letter and spirit.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with senior officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan at the Cabinet Committee Room, Sindh Secretariat late Friday night. The meeting reviewed arrangements made for holding gen­eral elections in the Karachi Division in February 2024. The meeting was attended by Joint Provin­cial Election Commissioner (Admn) Ali Asghar Siyal, joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Election) Nazar Abass, Regional Election Com­missioner Abdul Rehman Arain, concerned DROs and ROs the Karachi Division.

The Commissioner asked all DROs and ROs to hold meetings with participating candidates at their offices and make sure that ECP’s Code of Conduct is implemented. The meeting also took notice of complaints of Code of Conduct violations, especially the use of public places and roads for the display of panaflex banners and pamphlets of the candidates belonging to different political par­ties. All contesting candidates were asked not to use city roads and other public places for election campaigns as sticking banners and pamphlets over public places is a violation of the Code of Conduct for which structured action would be initiated against the violators. The District Returning of­ficers and Returning officers briefed the meeting about arrangements made for holding the peace­ful, free and fair election on February 08, 2024. Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said all efforts would be made to hold impartial, free and fair elections in the division and in this respect, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s directives would be strictly followed.