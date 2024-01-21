Sunday, January 21, 2024
Cricketer Shoaib Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Agencies
January 21, 2024
KARACHI  -   Former Pakistan captain and dy­namic all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced his third mar­riage to actress Sana Javed in an in­timate ceremony. 

The newlyweds took to social me­dia and announced their marriage. “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs,” wrote the 41-year-old cricketer on his Instagram page. The pictures, capturing moments of the joyous occasion, quickly went viral, across social media platforms. 

Shoaib Malik’s manager, Arsalan Shah, also confirmed the develop­ment on X, formerly Twitter. “Con­firmation: Our beloved superstar [Shoaib Malik] has tied the knot (Nik­kah) with [Sana Javed]. Wishing the new couple an amazing life ahead filled with happiness and joy!” 

Malik, earlier, got married to In­dian Tennis superstar Sania Mirza in 2010 and they have a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in 2018. Notably, there have been rumours circulat­ing regarding their separation for more than a year, but no confirma­tion was made from either side. 

On the other hand, Sana Javed got married to famous singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020. The two had kept their relationship private but re­portedly there were also some rifts between them. Sana started her ca­reer as a model. She then made her acting debut in 2012 in a TV serial and gained popularity for the ARY Digital serial ‘Pyaare Afzal’.

