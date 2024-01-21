Cricketer Shoaib Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

KARACHI - Former Pakistan captain and dynamic all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced his third marriage to actress Sana Javed in an intimate ceremony.
The newlyweds took to social media and announced their marriage. “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs,” wrote the 41-year-old cricketer on his Instagram page. The pictures, capturing moments of the joyous occasion, quickly went viral, across social media platforms.
Shoaib Malik’s manager, Arsalan Shah, also confirmed the development on X, formerly Twitter. “Confirmation: Our beloved superstar [Shoaib Malik] has tied the knot (Nikkah) with [Sana Javed]. Wishing the new couple an amazing life ahead filled with happiness and joy!”
Malik, earlier, got married to Indian Tennis superstar Sania Mirza in 2010 and they have a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in 2018. Notably, there have been rumours circulating regarding their separation for more than a year, but no confirmation was made from either side.
On the other hand, Sana Javed got married to famous singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020. The two had kept their relationship private but reportedly there were also some rifts between them. Sana started her career as a model. She then made her acting debut in 2012 in a TV serial and gained popularity for the ARY Digital serial ‘Pyaare Afzal’.