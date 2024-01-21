Diplomatic Urgency

Pakistan faced an unprecedented economic crisis in 2023, as high­lighted in the recent Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, paint­ing a grim picture of the nation’s human rights landscape. The ‘World Report 2024’ underscores the severe impact on millions of cit­izens’ rights, particularly those pertaining to health, food, and an ade­quate standard of living.

The convergence of poverty, inflation, and unemployment, exacerbat­ed by IMF-prescribed austerity measures, has deepened the vulnerabil­ity of low-income groups in Pakistan. The removal of subsidies without adequate compensatory measures has added to the hardship faced by the already struggling population. This economic turmoil disproportionately affects those who are already at the margins of society, highlighting the ur­gent need for targeted interventions to alleviate their suffering.

Pakistan’s susceptibility to climate change intensifies the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, amplifying the challenges faced by the population. The nation experiences warming rates considerably above the global average, making it imperative to address climate-related vul­nerabilities. As climate change continues to threaten lives and livelihoods, comprehensive strategies are essential to safeguard the rights of those af­fected, particularly those in marginalized communities.

The HRW report also sheds light on the multifaceted human rights chal­lenges facing Pakistan, including government repression affecting journal­ists and civil society, violence against women, and the dire state of educa­tion, especially for girls. The pervasive violence against women, including “honour killings” and denial of education, underscores the urgent need for legal reforms and societal changes to protect the rights and dignity of women across the nation.

Education, particularly for girls, remains a critical concern, with millions of children out of school due to various barriers. Lack of awareness about mental health contributes to the abuse of those with psychosocial disabili­ties, and the prison system lacks mental health professionals, resulting in mistreatment of prisoners with mental health conditions.

As the European Union proposes extending Pakistan’s trade preferences and Pakistan deepens ties with China, the nation must prioritize the well-being of its citizens, ensuring that economic and political developments contribute to, rather than exacerbate, the human rights crisis. A concerted effort is essential to build a more just and equitable society for all Pakistanis.