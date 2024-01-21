Discourse in Statecraft

US is number economy of the world, militarily strongest na­tion and sole proprietor of in­formation industry. Hegemony of US over global news has been its greatest strength. The noise erupting from Amer­ican becomes the voice of whole world. Right after the 9/11attack, President Bush delivered a speech. On the fifth anniversary, Presi­dent Bush addressed the whole nation again. One salient linguistic feature both speeches is classifica­tion. A critical discourse analysis of Bush’s two speeches reveals Bush’s deep-rooted ideology that America is the most powerful and dominant country in the world.

Parshan Vikar, an Indian carried out discourse analysis of Modi’ speeches and other 35 documents of BJP lead­ers speeches. BJP leadership articu­late “Islamophobia” in their speeches, interviews and podcast. They also ar­ticulate Indian’s economic supremacy and label Pakistan with extremism.

Discourse is lead instrument for persuasion of masses for internal and external policy objectives. Discourse is a conceptual generalization of con­versation within each modality and context of communication. A political discourse is the totality of all speech acts used in political discussions, as well as rules of public policy, sancti­fied by tradition and proven by expe­rience. The text and talk of profession­al politicians or political institutions and other members of government constitute a whole discourse.

Our nation Discourse is fraught with many loopholes. There is no unanimity of thought, it is meaningless and most­ly rhetoric, prepared by PR officers without solid input from leadership.

Nations are victim of post modern­ism. Ideas, narratives, policies, PR strategies has been deconstructed. Modern societies are tackling issues through reconstruction of narrative but fragmenting main narrative into sub-narratives. Human attention has been diverted to small penny pock­ets of social media. In a world of social media people communicate in echo chambers. Stake holders deal sepa­rately with each area.

Main stream media is lacking be­hind due to this particular reason that it can not create so many rooms which are readily available on social media platforms.

Missing information creates entropy which increases load on system. This load, coupled with lack of understand­ing the communication cycle on part of officials, compels government to adopt measures which are detrimen­tal to democratic norms.

Push and pull are more hazardous than negative information.

The flow of information is similar to extracting water from well. Bull plough the buckets, Each bucket car­ries a water and put it in a vessel. Flow of water is regulated through khalas.

Everything is connected to every­thing. That’s the theory of everything which is spread over four quadrant: individual internal (Q1), individual external (Q2), collective internal (Q3), and collective external (Q4) which is society. Collective internal (Q3) is cul­ture and language. It is Q3 which influ­ence, Q1 and Q4. Language/ discourse is main stay of formation of society and individual traits. Q3 defines how should individual think. This is where the political leadership and media op­erates to set the tone of individuals and society as a whole.

Information is geo-political re­source. Zero sum contest is going on for control of data & technology and human resource to convert data into information.

4 key areas of Info has been rev­olutionized; to influence the polit­ical and economic environment of other actors; to create economic growth and wealth; to enable a de­cision-making edge over competi­tors; to communicate quickly and securely. History teaches us that, al­most every chaotic political situa­tion across the world is born out of unprintable and insulting languages. To avoid a situation of political cha­os, we must move away from unnec­essary trivializations, personality at­tacks and most of all; irrational twist of words to generate insults. Poli­tics and governance is a serious busi­ness. Weak minds are not expected to venture into this business. But emp­ty statements are equally hazardous in a world which is deluged with bil­lions of bits. According to a rough estimates, 4 billion posts are made daily on digital platforms. There is no room for hollow statements and meaningless words. Every word should carry a message.

The world will understand us only as our story reaches them. A story that is repeated over and over again, the world begins to accept it as truth.

The number of Urdu alphabets is 36 and English 26. The number of alpha­bets of other languages will also be close to them.

Every story in the world revolves around these alphabets.

How big a country is and what is its place in the world depends on the sto­ry of that country and nation. The de­velopment of science, the extent of in­dustry, the stability of the economy, the place of culture, all of them need a story. Your story is everything and the onus of making a state’s story is on its political leadership.

Dr Atique Ur Rehman

The writer is a PhD in IR from QAU and the founder of Alpha Sierra (AS) Digital Solutions.

