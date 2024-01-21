Sunday, January 21, 2024
Discovery of five bullet-riddled bodies in Waziristan raises concerns

Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024
NORTH WAZIRISTAN   -  Authorities in North Waziristan trib­al district uncovered a disturbing se­ries of events as they retrieved five bullet-riddled bodies from different lo­cations. 

The first body, belonging to an un­identified man from the Karak district, was found on Moski Road. Initial re­ports suggest he fell victim to an un­known assailant who fatally shot him during the night, disposing of the body along the road.

In a separate incident, four lifeless bodies were discovered in the Hurmaz area of Mir Ali tehsil within the volatile North Waziristan district. The perpe­trators, still unidentified, used firearms to commit the killings. The absence of identity cards made it challenging to determine the names and residences of the victims. Law enforcement took control of a nearby truck park, and the bodies were transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Mir Ali for medico-legal procedures.

Authorities are actively investigating the motives behind these murders, ex­ploring whether they are linked to ter­rorism or rooted in personal conflicts. The unsettling rise in violent incidents raises concerns, prompting a closer look at the security situation in North Waziristan.

Our Staff Reporter

