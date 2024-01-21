Dog with six legs has operation to remove extra limbs

LONDON - Ar­iel, the six-legged dog found dumped in a supermarket car park, has had surgery to remove her extra limbs. The 11-week-old spaniel hit the headlines after being abandoned outside a Pem­brokeshire branch of B&M in September. About £15,000 was raised by well-wishers all over the world, enabling her to have a life-changing operation. Surgeon Aaron Lutchman managed to save all four of her working limbs after fears one might have to be amputated. “She’s doing really well, she’s bounced back and she’s a happy little dog and we’re hop­ing she’s going to go on to lead a fabulous little life,” said Mr Lutchman. “She’s got her own little character and even though she’s had a tough start in life she re­ally has done well to come through this as she has... if we can do what we can to help then that’s just ab­solutely brilliant.” Mikey Lawlor is the founder and manager of Greenacres Res­cue near Haverfordwest, which took in Ariel after she was discovered alone, skinny and in a state of dis­tress. “The vet who initially assessed Ariel noted that, in addition to her two sur­plus back legs, she also had an additional vulva,” said the 42-year-old. He added that a CT scan later reveal­ing she only has one kidney upped the complexity of the medical treatment required. “And, due to having two hip joints on one side, Ariel’s pelvis never formed prop­erly. “As a result her normal back right leg had virtually no muscle tone, so there was a possibility that might have had to come off too. “Thank­fully that wasn’t the case though as it’s shown signs of having strengthened a lot in recent months.”