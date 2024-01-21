Dr Firdous urges people to stamp ‘eagle’ on Feb 8

SIALKOT - Central Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Paki­stan Party (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said people should play a practical role for develop­ment and prosperity of Pakistan by stamping the party electoral symbol ‘eagle’ on February 8.

“We have to struggle for giving people their rights and people will have to play a practical role for development and prosperity of Pakistan by electing the IPP candidates on February 8,” she added. Speaking at a meeting, organised at her constituency NA-70 Sialkot, she said the party was working day and night for giving rights to the poor people. She said she believed in people’s strength.