Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dr Firdous urges people to stamp ‘eagle’ on Feb 8

Dr Firdous urges people to stamp ‘eagle’ on Feb 8
APP
January 21, 2024
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Central Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Paki­stan Party (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said people should play a practical role for develop­ment and prosperity of Pakistan by stamping the party electoral symbol ‘eagle’ on February 8.

“We have to struggle for giving people their rights and people will have to play a practical role for development and prosperity of Pakistan by electing the IPP candidates on February 8,” she added. Speaking at a meeting, organised at her constituency NA-70 Sialkot, she said the party was working day and night for giving rights to the poor people. She said she believed in people’s strength.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024