ECP issues postal ballot papers to eligible voters

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) has started the process of providing postal bal­lot papers to eligible in­dividuals for the upcom­ing general elections for both national and pro­vincial assemblies.

The forthcoming general elections in the country are slated for February 8 next month and the preparations for the event are in their final stages, an official told APP here Saturday.

The election over­sight watchdog has specified a deadline of January 22 for submit­ting postal ballot paper applications. Eligible voters must download a postal ballot application form the elec­toral authority’s website. Upon receiving the postal bal­lot, voters should then send their votes to the relevant District Returning Officer (DRO) within the specified time, he said. “The individuals receiving postal ballots will not have the privilege to cast their votes in person at the polling stations,” he said.

The application must be forwarded or endorsed by the voter’s office to prevent unauthorized individuals from applying for a postal ballot, as per the ECP. Once an ap­plication is received, the returning officer is obligated to send a ballot paper and envelope to the voter by post, in accordance with the Elections Act 2017.”

The envelope must display a certificate of posting on its face, with the posting date to be filled in by the rele­vant post office official when the voter sends it. Follow­ing the receipt of their postal ballot, the act states that a voter should record their vote as prescribed. Once re­corded, the voter is required to post the ballot paper to the returning officer in the provided envelope, ensuring it arrives before the consolidation of results.

This provision of postal ballot is uniquely crafted to al­low government officials, armed forces personnel, indi­viduals in public offices, and their spouses and children residing away from their constituencies to cast their votes in advance of the official polling day.

The eligibility criteria also include individuals in de­tention and those with physical disabilities, given that they possess a computerized national identity card (CNIC) featuring a disability logo issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The Election Commission has set January 22, 2024, as the deadline for receiving applications for postal ballot papers for the upcoming general elections to the nation­al and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan,” the ECP official stated.

The official encouraged individuals appointed by Re­turning Officers, including police personnel and poll­ing staff assigned to various polling stations, to sub­mit their postal ballot applications within three days of their appointment.