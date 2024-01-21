Educational Expo held in Hyderabad underlines need of adopting modern teaching methods

HYDERABAD - Education decides the fate of a nation” said mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro while inaugurating a one-day Educational Expo under the theme of “Open House” at Aga Khan Higher Secondary School and College Hyderabad. Student from different educational institutes of the city had reached there to attend the expo where different scientific projects, art and research work was put to display.
Mr Shoro visited different stalls and asked questions from students regarding their projects and research work. He applauded the initiative of Aga Khan Education Board for Pakistan and the authorities of AKHS Hyderabad for organizing a unique event that had attracted students, educationists as well as members of civil society from different parts of Sindh.
He said that such events would pave the way for progress and prosperity of Sindh and the way students had worked on their assignments and the collaboration of students and staff was highly commendable. Different sections were set up where a large number of people had gathered to appreciate the work of students.
The expo focused on the subjects of science, sociology, Art and culture, artificial intelligence, career counseling and sports. Academic Coordinator of the higher secondary school Zaffar Abbas said that the event aimed at engaging society into proactive and progressive thinking. He further said students of as many as 70 educational institutions had participated in the event giving the message of spreading knowledge and progressive approach for social development.
Senior Executive Principal Mr Shahriyar Bhutto said that the school had been mulling over innovative methods of teaching. He further added that the sessions at the event focused on the teaching methodologies that are “need of the day”. Deputy Mayor Hyderabad Mr Saghir Ah
med praised the contributions of Aga Khan Development Network towards fostering education and voluntarism. He observed that Hyderabad has been hosting literature and cultural festivals for the past few years that are an indication of the bright future of the city.