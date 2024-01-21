Educational Expo held in Hyderabad underlines need of adopting modern teaching methods

HYDERABAD - Education decides the fate of a nation” said mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro while inaugurating a one-day Educational Expo un­der the theme of “Open House” at Aga Khan Higher Secondary School and College Hyderabad. Student from different educa­tional institutes of the city had reached there to attend the expo where different scientific proj­ects, art and research work was put to display.

Mr Shoro visited different stalls and asked questions from students regarding their proj­ects and research work. He ap­plauded the initiative of Aga Khan Education Board for Paki­stan and the authorities of AKHS Hyderabad for organizing a unique event that had attracted students, educationists as well as members of civil society from different parts of Sindh.

He said that such events would pave the way for prog­ress and prosperity of Sindh and the way students had worked on their assignments and the collaboration of students and staff was highly commendable. Different sections were set up where a large number of people had gathered to appreciate the work of students.

The expo focused on the sub­jects of science, sociology, Art and culture, artificial intelligence, ca­reer counseling and sports. Aca­demic Coordinator of the higher secondary school Zaffar Abbas said that the event aimed at en­gaging society into proactive and progressive thinking. He further said students of as many as 70 educational institutions had par­ticipated in the event giving the message of spreading knowledge and progressive approach for so­cial development.

Senior Executive Principal Mr Shahriyar Bhutto said that the school had been mulling over in­novative methods of teaching. He further added that the sessions at the event focused on the teaching methodologies that are “need of the day”. Deputy Mayor Hyder­abad Mr Saghir Ah

med praised the contribu­tions of Aga Khan Development Network towards fostering edu­cation and voluntarism. He ob­served that Hyderabad has been hosting literature and cultural festivals for the past few years that are an indication of the bright future of the city.