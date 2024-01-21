Election 2024 brings boom to floriculture business in KP

PESHAWAR - Besides advertising and the printing business, the 2024 election has sparked a boom in the floriculture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the bustling Fawara Chowk at Peshawar Cantonment, the epicenter of flowers and rose petals trade, shopkeepers are witnessing a roaring business. “The sale of flowers and rose petals has multiplied in Peshawar due to the ongoing election campaign and is expected to shine even brighter as the polling day approaches,” mentioned flower seller Omar Khayam in a conversation with APP.
Engaged in the flower business for a decade, motivated flower sellers wake up early to prepare flower bouquets and petals to meet the demands of election candidates and their supporters. Omar stated that before the election, his daily flower sales ranged from Rs2000 to Rs2500, but now it has skyrocketed to Rs10,000 to Rs12,000. To cope with the overwhelming demand, he hired five extra laborers and even sent his father to Pathoki Qasor district to fetch fresh flower petals.
Expressing love for political leaders through flower showers has become a popular trend. Bahadar Khan, former Nazim of Pabbi, shared, “I purchased five kilograms of rose petals on Saturday, which will be showered on my favorite leader during a public meeting at my hujra today.”
Tarnab, a flower business hub, located seven kilometers north of Peshawar, is also witnessing a surge in buyers. Riaz Khan, a former PST teacher from Mohib Banda, highlighted the unique climate of Pakistan, ideal for all kinds of flower plantations. He emphasized promoting the floriculture industry by giving preference to native flowers during the spring season. Flower sellers at Tarnab noted that Patokai Qasur district serves as the hub of ornamental plants and flowers, supplying seasonal plants in large quantities to meet people’s demands. The traders from merged areas are flocking to Tarnab, seeking maximum profits, indicating a robust response to the 2024 elections.
However, florists face significant financial losses if plants dry up. They urged the KP Government to grant flowers an industry status and provide special financial incentives for the growth and promotion of this hard-earned business.