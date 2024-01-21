Election 2024 brings boom to floriculture business in KP

PESHAWAR - Besides advertising and the printing business, the 2024 election has sparked a boom in the floriculture industry in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. In the bus­tling Fawara Chowk at Pesha­war Cantonment, the epicenter of flowers and rose petals trade, shopkeepers are witnessing a roaring business. “The sale of flowers and rose petals has mul­tiplied in Peshawar due to the ongoing election campaign and is expected to shine even bright­er as the polling day approach­es,” mentioned flower seller Omar Khayam in a conversation with APP.

Engaged in the flower busi­ness for a decade, motivated flower sellers wake up early to prepare flower bouquets and petals to meet the demands of election candidates and their supporters. Omar stated that be­fore the election, his daily flow­er sales ranged from Rs2000 to Rs2500, but now it has skyrock­eted to Rs10,000 to Rs12,000. To cope with the overwhelming demand, he hired five extra la­borers and even sent his father to Pathoki Qasor district to fetch fresh flower petals.

Expressing love for political leaders through flower show­ers has become a popular trend. Bahadar Khan, former Nazim of Pabbi, shared, “I purchased five kilograms of rose petals on Sat­urday, which will be showered on my favorite leader during a pub­lic meeting at my hujra today.”

Tarnab, a flower business hub, located seven kilometers north of Peshawar, is also witnessing a surge in buyers. Riaz Khan, a former PST teacher from Mohib Banda, highlighted the unique climate of Pakistan, ideal for all kinds of flower plantations. He emphasized promoting the flori­culture industry by giving pref­erence to native flowers during the spring season. Flower sell­ers at Tarnab noted that Patokai Qasur district serves as the hub of ornamental plants and flow­ers, supplying seasonal plants in large quantities to meet peo­ple’s demands. The traders from merged areas are flocking to Tarnab, seeking maximum prof­its, indicating a robust response to the 2024 elections.

However, florists face signif­icant financial losses if plants dry up. They urged the KP Gov­ernment to grant flowers an in­dustry status and provide spe­cial financial incentives for the growth and promotion of this hard-earned business.