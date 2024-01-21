Emirates announces exciting new offer for travellers planning to visit Dubai this winter

KARACHI - Emirates has announced an excit­ing new offer for travellers plan­ning to visit Dubai this winter. People who have bought flights to Dubai or add a stopover in Dubai of 8 hours or more can enjoy free tickets to two of Dubai’s biggest attractions – the Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure.

The Museum of the Future is the newest jewel in the Dubai skyline where you’ll be trans­ported into the world 50 years from now. Furthermore, you can cool off on the slides and rides at Atlantis Aquaventure, the world’s largest waterpark.

This special offer is valid on tickets bought between 12th January to 1st February 2024, for travel between 15th January and 31st March, 2024. The of­fer is available in all cabins and bookings made on emirates.com, Emirates call centre, Emir­ates ticketing office or via travels agents can be redeemed at least 96 hours before you travel.

Emirates benefits include:

My Emirates Pass: Take ad­vantage of hundreds more offers in Dubai and the UAE thanks to My Emirates Pass. Available until 31st March 2024, just show your Emirates boarding pass at partic­ipating restaurants, spas, activi­ties and more to access exclusive offers and discounts.

Create your Dubai Experi­ence: Pack more into your visit with Dubai Experience. Custom­ers can browse, create, and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, vis­its to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE.

Emirates Skywards Partners: There’s more to enjoy as a mem­ber of the airline’s award-win­ning loyalty programme. You can earn Skywards Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE with the Skywards Everyday app. Spend your miles on flights and upgrades or get tickets for con­certs and sports events through Skywards Exclusives.

Emirates currently operate 57 weekly flights from Paki­stan to Dubai.