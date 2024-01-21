Five die, two injured in fog-related accidents

KASUR - At least three people were killed and two other were wounded in a fog-related road accident in Kasur on late Friday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Kutchery Road in Pattoki where a truck collided with a trailer parked on the road side due to dense fog, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to a near­by hospital. Meanwhile, Two people died when a passenger van crashed into a loader near Jehan Khan on Jhang Road in Bhakkar on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, the fatal smash between the passenger van and loader resulted in on-the-spot deaths of two passengers, while seven other travelers sustained injuries. They said that the accident occurred due to dense fog engulfing the area. The in­jured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

TWO CULPRITS HELD IN BLIND MURDER CASE IN MULTAN

The police solve blind murder case of a youth and arrested two culprits involved in the crime. According to details, unknown gunmen shot dead 30-year-old Muhammad Ramazan s/o Muhammad Ali while grazing buf­faloes in Qadirpur Raan area of Mul­tan three months earlier and threw his body in sugarcane crop.

The police utilizing the latest scien­tific techniques managed to trace and arrest two culprits.

The detainees including Shafqat and Muhammad Adnan confessed the crime. The culprits revealed that they wanted to snatch buffaloes from the victim and shot him dead with a pistol over resistance. The deceased Ram­zan was the only son of his elderly mother who used to herd 15/16 buf­faloes and was running his household. Further action was being taken by the police against the arrested accused.

WOMAN KILLED, 3 INJURED IN TANKER-BIKE COLLISION IN SHEIKHUPURA

A woman was killed while three in­cluding two minor girls were injured when a milk tanker hit a motorcycle here on Saturday.

According to details, an over speed­ing milk tanker knocked a motorcycle carrying a couple and their two mi­nor daughters at Gujranwala Road near New Ghalla Mandi, Sheikhupura. As a result of accident, 28-year-old Farwa was killed on the spot while her husband Manzoor 30, two daugh­ters Zainab 4, and one-year-old Ei­man Fatima were seriously injured. The body and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case against the tanker driver started an investigation.