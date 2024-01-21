Five killed in armed attack on Ghotki village

MIRPUR MATHELO - At least five persons were killed in armed men’s attack on a village in Ghotki, police on Saturday.

Police said that unidentified armed men attacked Jam Bajar village leav­ing at least five persons dead and two injured in the shooting incident.

The deadly incident is result of an ongoing feud between two clans, ac­cording to police. “The accused had attacked on a Bethak (meeting place) of the village,” police said.

Lawlessness prevails in Ghotki and other districts of upper Sindh owing to geographic proximity with the kat­cha area (riverine forests) infamous for criminal activities of bandit gangs patronized by tribal chieftains and in­fluentials.

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have histori­cally remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fu­gitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

According to the tense details of the situation, in the ongoing tribal con­flict in the Sawand, Sundarani tribes, the armed men stormed the village Maskan Savand in the limits of Mir­pur Mathelo police station, as a result of the attack. 6 persons including fa­ther and son died on the spot while three persons were injured who were immediately shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur Mathelo from where the dead bodies were handed over to the next of kin after necessary operations. He was transferred to the Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan hospitals, where one more injured person succumbed to his injuries and the number of people killed has increased to 7. , Sher Ali, Naseebullah Malik, Abdul Rehman, and Ali Raza are included while the injured include Habibullah, Arbelo, after this incident there is a sense of fear in the area and tension remains between the two tribes.

SSP Ghotki Muhammad Anwar Khetran reached the scene and found out the details of the incident. On this occasion, while talking to the journalists, he said that it is very sad that a case should be registered against the accused involved in the incident as well as their supporters because Cases of these types of in­cidents are not decreasing as cases are filed against common accused. To prevent such incidents, cases will be filed against their supporters and together with all stakeholders to end tribal recurrence. will try to take important steps for, more than 30 people have been killed so far as a result of the ongoing bloody conflict in Sawand, Sundarani tribes.