Fog disrupts flight operations, motorways closed

ISLAMABAD - Dense fog across the country forced the closure of different sections of motorways and the can­cellation of numerous domestic and internation­al flights on Saturday. According to a private news channel, the reduced visibility on runways led to the cancellation of a total of 35 domestic and in­ternational flights, leading to changes in the tim­ing and cancellation of numerous flights.

Additionally, various sections of key motorways, including M-1, M-2, M-5, and M-14, were tempo­rarily closed due to dense fog, causing disruptions in road travel. Notable cancellations included the Dubai-Islamabad flight 212, the Multan-Muscat flight PK 171, and the Karachi-Islamabad flights PK 308 and PK 201. Islamabad-Gilgit flights PK 605 and 606 were also among the affected routes.

On the other hand, the National Highways and Motorway Police announced temporary closures of various sections due to dense fog. The affected sections include M-1 from Burhan to Peshawar Toll Plaza, Swabi to Rashakai, and Rashakai to Pe­shawar Toll Plaza. M-2 segments from Islamabad Toll Plaza to Thalian Interchange, Chakri to Nee­la Dalla Interchange, and Lilla towards the north were also temporarily closed. Additionally, clo­sures on M-5 from Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri and M-14 from Dawood Khel to Yark and Kot Ballian to Yark added to the travel disruptions. Commut­ers have been advised to make their travel plans after getting the latest updates from National Highway and Motorway Helpline 130 and its so­cial media platforms.