Freelancer’s dilemma

Is sacrificing your health for free­lancing worth it? With this ris­ing trend, many young adults have started earning handsome amounts and become financially indepen­dent. Freelancing has opened up many career options that help peo­ple explore various niches and pur­sue the career that interests them.

But with the increasing popular­ity of freelancing come great draw­backs. Young adults struggle to balance their work and social lives because the competition in this in­dustry is harsh. They have started prioritising their work over their families and friends, constant­ly glued to their laptops to make extra dollars. To make matters worse, the hustle culture has been over-glorified and glamorised, normalising unhealthy work-life balance. The youth is overworked to the max and is suffering from burnout, which has physical, emo­tional, and mental effects.

While becoming financially inde­pendent and responsible is always encouraged, working overtime de­teriorates your health and social relationships. One should always strive to balance one’s professional pursuits and personal life.

UROOJ MUNAWAR,

Lahore.