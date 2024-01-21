Freelancer’s dilemma

Is sacrificing your health for freelancing worth it? With this rising trend, many young adults have started earning handsome amounts and become financially independent. Freelancing has opened up many career options that help people explore various niches and pursue the career that interests them.
But with the increasing popularity of freelancing come great drawbacks. Young adults struggle to balance their work and social lives because the competition in this industry is harsh. They have started prioritising their work over their families and friends, constantly glued to their laptops to make extra dollars. To make matters worse, the hustle culture has been over-glorified and glamorised, normalising unhealthy work-life balance. The youth is overworked to the max and is suffering from burnout, which has physical, emotional, and mental effects.
While becoming financially independent and responsible is always encouraged, working overtime deteriorates your health and social relationships. One should always strive to balance one’s professional pursuits and personal life.
UROOJ MUNAWAR,
Lahore.