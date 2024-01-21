GCT to host event in Lahore to mark International Day of Education

LAHORE - In a rare move, the Lahore-based business fraternity will assemble at an event on the eve of International Day of Educa­tion to extend support to the noble drive of enrolling out-of-school children in Sindh.

The non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) is hosting the event at a hotel in Lahore to mark the International Day of Education which is celebrated on January 24 every year as per the UN’s declaration. On the occasion, the notables of Lahore’s business community will lend support to the charitable campaign of the GCT to enrol a total of 100,000 out-of-school children in Sindh by building a network of 250 schools by the end of 2025. The GCT in pursuit of its mission against illiteracy in Sindh in the past 29 years has built 166 char­itable schools in remote and ru­ral areas having an enrolment of over 31,799 children from the deprived families.

“This is the fifth fundraiser we are going to organise in Lahore and like our past events we are hopeful that the business frater­nity of Punjab’s capital in pursuit of their philanthropic obligations will again overwhelmingly sup­port our drive to end illiteracy for the advancement of less-priv­ileged parts of the country,” said Zahid Saeed, the GCT CEO.

He said that it would be a rare get-together of Lahore’s business elite to be assembled to educate children from deprived families in the neighbouring province. Punjab Energy, Industries, and Commerce Minister, S. M. Tan­veer, and Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr Javed Akram, will be the chief guests on the occasion. Fed­eral IT and Telecommunications Minister, Dr Umar Saif & Punjab Minister of Mines, Minerals & Transport, Ibrahim Hasan Murad are also likely to gra