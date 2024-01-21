Gold rate increases by Rs300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs215,300 on Satur­day compared to its sale at Rs215,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs184,585 from Rs184,328 whereas the pric­es of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,203 from Rs168,976, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained stagnant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,2229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $5 to $2,050 from $2,045, the Association reported.