Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt determined to protect rights of journalists: Caretaker Punjab CM

Govt determined to protect rights of journalists: Caretaker Punjab CM
Web Desk
6:29 PM | January 21, 2024
National

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi says the caretaker government is determined to protect the rights of journalists.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore today, he said that we are implementing long-term projects for the welfare of journalists.

He informed that plots of three and seven marlas will be given to journalists and eligible journalists will submit applications until January 28.

He added that applications will be received from this Monday and the incumbent caretaker government will try to conduct balloting before February 8.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024