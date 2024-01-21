Govt determined to protect rights of journalists: Caretaker Punjab CM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi says the caretaker government is determined to protect the rights of journalists.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore today, he said that we are implementing long-term projects for the welfare of journalists.

He informed that plots of three and seven marlas will be given to journalists and eligible journalists will submit applications until January 28.

He added that applications will be received from this Monday and the incumbent caretaker government will try to conduct balloting before February 8.