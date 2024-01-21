Hamza, Mikaeel and Abubakar earn spots in Pakistan U-16 Boys Davis Cup Juniors team

LAHORE - Hamza Roman, Mikaeel Ali Baig, and Abubakar Talha have earned spots in the Pakistan U-16 Boys Davis Cup Juniors team after emerging victorious in the trials held at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad. Out of the eight players invited based on their performance and current PTF U-16 ranking, Hamza Roman, Mikaeel Ali Baig, and Abubakar Talha showcased exceptional skills, securing their posi­tions after intense competition. This talented trio is set to represent Pakistan in the Pre-Qualifying event of the A/O Davis Cup Junior U-16 boys, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from February 19 to 24.

Mikaeel Ali Baig, who hails from the USA, re­ceived a wildcard entry, adding an international flair to the team. Aqeel Khan will accompany the team as the captain and coach, providing guidance and support to the promising players.

PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan ex­tended his congratulations to the selected players and conveyed his best wishes. He urged them to display their best performance on the international stage.