Hardwork key to success, HFP president tells students

KARACHI - Stu­dents should embrace a wise saying of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, “Time is the trust(Amanat) of Allah, its proper use is worship.” It is essential to prioritize and make good use of time. Cultivate a habit of reading newspapers and other in­formative books beyond the academic curriculum. Ms Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Paki­stan (HFP) expressed these views during the ceremony for distributing checks and certificates for the Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Memorial Scholarship-2024. The ceremony, organized by Hamdard Foundation Paki­stan, took place at Arena Hall, Bahria Town Tower, presided over by Ms. Sadia Rashid. Renowned social worker Ansar Barney at­tended as the chief guest. His wife, Shaheen Ansar Barney, and HFP Director Syed Mu­hammad Arsalan also at­tended the event. Ms. Sadia Rashid said the true guaran­tor and primary catalyst for individual and societal well-being, success, and prosper­ity is knowledge. “Devote your full attention to your education. Children should show respect to their el­ders, as this garners high regard from Allah Almighty. Ensure to maintain a proper sleep routine, going to bed on time and rising early in the morning. This practice will afford you more time for your tasks and contrib­ute to good health. Avoid excessive use of smart­phones,” she advised.