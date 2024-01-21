Hardwork key to success, HFP president tells students

KARACHI - Students should embrace a wise saying of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, “Time is the trust(Amanat) of Allah, its proper use is worship.” It is essential to prioritize and make good use of time. Cultivate a habit of reading newspapers and other informative books beyond the academic curriculum. Ms Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) expressed these views during the ceremony for distributing checks and certificates for the Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Memorial Scholarship-2024. The ceremony, organized by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, took place at Arena Hall, Bahria Town Tower, presided over by Ms. Sadia Rashid. Renowned social worker Ansar Barney attended as the chief guest. His wife, Shaheen Ansar Barney, and HFP Director Syed Muhammad Arsalan also attended the event. Ms. Sadia Rashid said the true guarantor and primary catalyst for individual and societal well-being, success, and prosperity is knowledge. “Devote your full attention to your education. Children should show respect to their elders, as this garners high regard from Allah Almighty. Ensure to maintain a proper sleep routine, going to bed on time and rising early in the morning. This practice will afford you more time for your tasks and contribute to good health. Avoid excessive use of smartphones,” she advised.