Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

High-flying Athletic stumble at Valencia

High-flying Athletic stumble at Valencia
Web Sports Desk
6:27 PM | January 21, 2024
Sports

Athletic Bilbao's top-four finish ambitions were dented in a narrow 1-0 defeat by Valencia on Saturday in La Liga.

Valencia triumphed over their third-place visitors in an even battle, with Hugo Duro's header splitting the sides at their Mestalla stadium.

Ernesto Valverde's Athletic were unbeaten in 14 matches across all competitions and had won their previous six.

However, they came up against another in-form side in Ruben Baraja's sturdy Valencia, who ground out their fourth consecutive La Liga victory to move seventh.

"The worst thing is we had control of the game, we got up there well but didn't make many dangerous chances," said Valverde.

Sergi Canos went off injured for the hosts early on, while Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made two saves from Nico Williams.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024