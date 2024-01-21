High profile terrorist arrested

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday conducted a raid and claimed to have arrested a most wanted terrorist involved in the attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani from Karachi.

According to the details, the CTD of­ficials along with other law enforce­ment forces conducted a raid in Kara­chi’s Soldier Bazar area and arrested a notorious terrorist named Syed Mehdi affiliated with hostile agency. During the investigation, the arrested indi­vidual disclosed that he provided the details of the targets to his accomplices Raza Jafri and Abid Raza, both actively involved in targeting and carrying out fatal attacks.

The spokesperson revealed that the arrested individual was found harbor­ing arms and ammunition obtained from hostile agencies within his resi­dence. The suspect allegedly used hand grenades and firearms to carry out tar­geted attacks, as reported by the Coun­ter Terrorism Department (CTD). Addi­tionally, the arrested individual is also involved in the illegal sale of weapons.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also revealed that the accused’s associates, Raza Jaafari and Abid Raza, were alleg­edly involved in an attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani as well as several prominent figures affiliated with opposing sects.