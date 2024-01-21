HMC’s Eye Bank performs 101 cornea transplant surgeries in 2023

PESHAWAR - In a significant achievement, Hayatabad Medical Complex’s (HMC) Murad Eye Bank, operating under the supervision of Dr. Yasir Murad, successfully con­ducted 101 free cornea transplant surgeries in 2023.

These surgeries were carried out at the Depart­ment of the Pakistan Institute of Ophthalmology (PICO) within HMC.

Murad Eye Bank was established to address the treatment needs of blind patients in the PICO Depart­ment, offering free corneal transplants for those in need.

“The initiative has been made possible through the collaboration and support of Eye-Bank North Amer­ica, represented by the Apna Association,” said the HMC spokeswoman, Touheed Zulfiqar.

Under the leadership of Dr. Yasir Murad and a team of skilled surgeons, including Dr. Afzal Qadir, Dr. Sid­diqullah, Dr. Sofia Iqbal, and Dr. Naz, the surgeries have been performed at no cost to the patients. This initiative is particularly impactful as private cornea surgeries typically cost four and a half lakh rupees for a single eye.

“During the surgeries, the complete video of the procedures is shown to the patients, ensuring trans­parency in the utilization of funds provided by Apna Association. After the surgery, patients are re­quired to visit the hospital for 2 to 3 check-ups,” said Touheed.

She further said that despite the success of the ini­tiative, there is still a significant demand, with 600 to 800 patients remaining on the waiting list for cornea operations. The hospital’s OPD witnesses 8 to 10 cor­nea patients daily, emphasizing the urgent need for such services.

Looking ahead, the Eye Bank plans to expand its services by providing eye tissue for transplantation, especially for patients who have lost their eyeballs. This innovative approach involves using the active pupil of a deceased person to restore vision in pa­tients after successful treatment.