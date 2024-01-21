Huge cache of arms recovered in Bhana Mari

PESHAWAR - A substantial cache of arms, in­cluding 121 pistols, 18 rifles, and numerous magazines, was discov­ered during police operations in the Bhana Mari and Sarband ar­eas, as reported by the police on Saturday.

In the Bhana Mari area, the City Division’s police recovered an il­legal weapons consignment from a suspicious motor car during a blockade at Tor Baba stop on Ring Road. The operation resulted in the recovery of 18 rifles and 87 pistols. The vehicle used in the il­legal arms smuggling was seized, and two individuals, Naqeeb Khan and Ishtiaq from Dara Adam Khel, were apprehended.

Similarly, an important opera­tion was conducted by Sarband Police Station of Cantt Division on Ring Road. Haseebullah, a sus­pect, was arrested after weapons were found in a suspected car. The operation yielded 34 pistols and over 50 spare magazines. The ve­hicle used in smuggling was taken into police custody. The arrested accused, including Haseebullah, have disclosed the names of their accomplices, who are expected to be apprehended soon. Cases have been registered, and further inves­tigations are underway.