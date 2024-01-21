IMF cuts Pakistan’s FY24 growth forecast to 2pc

Pakistan made progress towards financial stability: Shamshad.
ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has acknowledged that Pakistan’s economic activity has stabilised and inflation has begun to gradually decline on the back of strong policy adjustment.
In its country report on Pakistan, the international lender said that external pressures have eased somewhat since June last year and the State Bank of Pakistan has taken advantage of renewed inflows to begin rebuilding foreign exchange reserves.
The IMF report further states that Pakistan’s fiscal performance has also improved with the government achieving a primary surplus in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Welcoming this progress, the IMF warned that the outlook is still challenging.
The IMF has projected Pakistan’s economic growth at 2.0 percent in FY24 (from earlier 2.5 percent) as demand remains weak, economic activity is picking up, although gradually, and inflation has started to decline, though remaining elevated. The IMF has acknowledged Pakistan’s progress while emphasizing the need for sustained reforms to tackle structural challenges. In its report after first economic review under Stand-By Arrangement, the IMF has noted that external pressures have eased somewhat, and the SBP has taken advantage of inflows to begin rebuilding FX buffers. Fiscal performance has also improved, with the general government registering a primary surplus in first quarter (July to September) of current financial year (FY24). While the current SBA has provided a much-needed respite, and the caretaker government deserves credit for its steadfast implementation, Pakistan’s medium term challenges remain acute, and the current policy efforts need to continue to address them in a sustainable manner. The government has assured for timely notifications of increasing power and gas tariffs. At end-September 2023, the government had met six quantitative Performance Criteria (PCs): the floors on: (i) net international reserves of the SBP; and (ii) targeted cash transfers spending (BISP); and the ceilings on: (iii) the SBP’s FX swap/forward book; (iv) net domestic assets of the SBP; (v) net government budgetary borrowing from the SBP; and (vi) the amount of government guarantees. They also met the two continuous PCs on: (i) zero new flow of SBP credit to the government; and (ii) zero external public payment arrears. The ceiling on the general government primary budget deficit was missed by a small margin, with this deviation accounted for by technical factors.
The government three end-September Indicative targets (ITs): the floors (i) on net tax revenue collected by FBR; and (ii) budgetary health and education spending; and the ceiling on (iii) net accumulation of tax refund arrears. However, the IT on power sector payment arrears was missed by a large margin, mostly due to under-recoveries in August as well as a lower-than anticipated tariff set in the annual rebasing.
The structural benchmarks (SBs) on the notification of the FY24 annual rebasing, and the compilation and dissemination of quarterly national accounts were met. The continuous SB on the average premium between the interbank and open market exchange rate was missed from mid-August to early-September, but subsequent structural reforms in the EC sector should enhance governance and transparency and reduce the risk of future deviations. Strong progress was made on the end-November SB on improving SOE governance, including (i) the operationalization of the SOE Act into a policy that clarifies ownership arrangements and roles; and (ii) significant progress, via ordinance, on amending the Acts of four selected SOEs to make the new SOE Act fully applicable, although final amendments remain to be completed via updated ordinance and/or adopted by parliament.
Strengthening revenue collection to ensure alignment with the FY24 budget. To achieve this the FBR has commenced bringing nine hundred thousand identified non-filers into the tax net. The FBR will issue initial notifications to these taxpayers by mid-December and has established a monitoring system to track the yield of this operation, with corrective measures planned should collections fall short. Further reforms to enhance revenue administration, including anti smuggling efforts and close monitoring of the track and trace system are also underway. Finally, should revenue fall short in FY24, the authorities have identified several contingent measures which can be adopted. Containing primary expenditure to PRs 12,915 billion (11.9 percent of GDP) while preserving space for priority social spending Salary and pension increases will be restricted to the allocated budget of the respective entities and, within this envelope, the generosity of the BISP unconditional cash transfer (UCT) Kafaalat will be protected. Energy subsidies are also limited to PRs 976 billion as per the budget.
The government measures to safeguard the FY24 primary surplus target are welcome, but further fiscal reforms remain essential to reduce debt to more sustainable levels. Strict adherence to the budget is necessary to mitigate significant risks to macroeconomic stability and fiscal sustainability. Future revenue mobilization efforts should focus on improving revenue administration, ensuring proper tax policy implementation, and expanding the base through measures targeting under-taxed sectors. In parallel, while safeguarding social assistance, non priority spending will need to be curtailed and projects prioritized. In this regard, enhancing public financial management is critical for optimizing the efficiency of scarce resources.
Restoring public confidence in the exchange rate system and deepening the FX market will require allowing price signals to function without impediment and decisively abandoning tight management of the FX market
Recent electricity and natural gas tariff increases demonstrated the caretaker government’s willingness to take bold steps to shore-up energy sector viability. It is critical that the authorities continue to implement tariff adjustments on time, while maintaining a progressive structure to protect the most vulnerable households. Swift movement is needed on broader reforms to reduce operational inefficiencies, improve performance, and reduce distortions that combine to continue to add pressure on CD flows.
Risks remain exceptionally high and tilted to the downside. External headwinds remain strong with tight global financial conditions, volatile food and fuel prices, and geopolitical tensions, including due to the conflict in Gaza and Israel. Wavering reform efforts could undermine the adjustment effort, put pressure on the exchange rate, and affect the availability of external financing.
According to the report, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have seen a significant increase, jumping from $4.5 billion in July 2023 to $8.2 billion currently. This rise in reserves indicates improved financial stability and potential for future debt servicing. The agriculture sector is performing slightly better, as it is growing at a rate of 5.1%. Dollar smuggling across Pakistani borders, a major drain on the national economy, has been effectively controlled, marking a positive step towards stabilizing the currency and foreign reserves.
Balancing budget targets with social spending to alleviate the burden on vulnerable populations will be a crucial challenge for policymakers. The budget deficit is expected to be 7.6% of GDP this fiscal year, the IMF said, a figure that was last fiscal year 7.7%. Current Account Deficit: The potential increase in the current account deficit to 1.6% of GDP this year needs to be closely monitored and managed to avoid external imbalances. Last fiscal year, Pakistan’s current account deficit was 0.7% of the GDP. Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar has said despite challenges, Pakistan has made significant progress towards macro-economic, exchange rate and financial stability.
Virtually addressing an IPO summit, she said growth is to rebound in the positive trajectory in the range of two to two and a half percent with agriculture expected to grow by five point six percent and industry by two and a half percent during the current fiscal year. The Finance Minister said the capital markets cannot thrive under very high interest rate regime. She said the State Bank of Pakistan is conscious of the fact that we will have to move to lower the interest rate subject to inflation coming down. She said foundation has been laid for attracting foreign direct investment. Shamshad Akhtar said economic recovery process has bolstered business confidence and market sentiments. Pakistan Stock Market Index exhibited bullish momentum over the last five months.