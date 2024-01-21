Improved processing, value addition can help boost Pakistan’s food exports

ISLAMABAD - Despite significant prospects and abun­dant resources, the full potential of Pakistan’s food sector remains largely untapped. So, by enhancing processing ca­pabilities and focusing on value addition, Pakistan has a considerable opportunity to boost the exports of its food products.

Waheed Ahmed, Vice-President of All Pak­istan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association, said that follow­ing the textile industry, the food and bever­age processing sector is the second largest industry in Pakistan. “It contributes 27% of the value-added production and 16% of em­ployment in the manufacturing sector.”

“The food sector faces challenges in pro­cessing and value addition,” he pointed out. “These challenges stem from the absence of processing facilities, a shortage of skilled workforce and a lack of innovative technol­ogy. About 30% of fruits and vegetables go to waste due to negligence and the absence of processing facilities, presenting a signifi­cant hurdle to exports of food products.”

As mentioned by the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP), the market for food products witnessed a compound an­nual growth rate of approximately 6% over the past five years. During this period, the potato chips market experienced notable growth of 14.2%, the biscuits market 9.1% and confectionery products 9.4%. Talking to WealthPK, Waheed Ahmed underscored the importance of foreign direct invest­ment for promotion of food exports. “With a significant inflow of FDI into the food sector, the country will get modern tech­nology, learn best practices and witness improvements in labour skills.”

Over the period from 2013 to 2023, the processed food and beverages sector in Pakistan garnered a combined total of $1.8 billion in FDI. The leading investors in this sector were the United Kingdom, the Neth­erlands and the United States, collectively contributing to around 80% of the overall FDI inflows in the processed food and bev­erages industry. Waheed Ahmed pointed out that the Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had put a great empha­sis on poverty alleviation and agriculture. “The entry of dairy and meat products into the Chinese market marks a substantial step forward in fostering economic devel­opment and generating additional employ­ment opportunities in Pakistan.”