Intervarsity Women’s Cycling Championship concludes at Kinnaird

LAHORE - The Women’s Cycling Cham­pionship, hosted for the first time at Kinnaird, concluded on January 20, with a spec­tacular closing ceremony at the Eric Messy Auditorium. The event marked a signifi­cant milestone in the promo­tion of women’s sports in the region. Punjab University won the championship while Superior University finished second and Lahore College third. The closing ceremony was graced by Prof Dr Rukh­sana David, KCU Principal, as the chief guest, alongside Prof Dr Ghazala Yaqoob, Vice Principal. Directors of Sports from various universities also attended the event. At the prize distribution ceremony, the winners were honored with cash awards, medals, and trophies. Organizing Sec­retary Ammara Rubab said: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all participants, support­ers, and staff who made this championship a resounding success. Hosting the Women’s Cycling Championship for the very first time at Kinnaird was not just an event; it was a bold statement in support of women’s sports and empow­erment.”