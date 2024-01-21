Intervarsity Women’s Cycling Championship concludes at Kinnaird

LAHORE - The Women’s Cycling Championship, hosted for the first time at Kinnaird, concluded on January 20, with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Eric Messy Auditorium. The event marked a significant milestone in the promotion of women’s sports in the region. Punjab University won the championship while Superior University finished second and Lahore College third. The closing ceremony was graced by Prof Dr Rukhsana David, KCU Principal, as the chief guest, alongside Prof Dr Ghazala Yaqoob, Vice Principal. Directors of Sports from various universities also attended the event. At the prize distribution ceremony, the winners were honored with cash awards, medals, and trophies. Organizing Secretary Ammara Rubab said: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all participants, supporters, and staff who made this championship a resounding success. Hosting the Women’s Cycling Championship for the very first time at Kinnaird was not just an event; it was a bold statement in support of women’s sports and empowerment.”