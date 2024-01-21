Israel bombards Gaza’s south as leaders discuss post-war future

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Israel ratcheted up its attacks in the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday after Prime Minister Benjamin Ne­tanyahu and US President Joe Biden discussed differences over a post-war future for Palestinians that have sug­gested a rift between the two allies.

Witnesses said the Israeli bom­bardment was again focused over­night on Khan Yunis, the largest city in Hamas-controlled Gaza’s south, although Palestinian media also re­ported intense fire around Jabalia in the north early on Saturday.

Biden and Netanyahu held their first call since December 23 a day after the Israeli leader reiterated his rejection of any form of Palestin­ian sovereignty, deepening divisions with Israel’s key backer over the war.

While the two leaders spoke of what might come next, the reality of the war was all too clear in Khan Yunis and elsewhere in the Hamas-controlled territory.

A child with a bloodied face cried on a gurney at Al-Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, while ambulances car­rying the wounded and the dead arrived to the sound of automatic weapons in the distance.

Netanyahu has said Israel expects the war to continue for months, but his comments on Thursday rejecting a so-called two-state solution suggest­ed a rift with key backer the United States. Biden said after Friday’s call with Netanyahu, with whom he has had a complicated relationship over some 40 years, it was possible the Is­raeli leader might still come around.

“There are a number of types of two-state solutions. There’s a num­ber of countries that are members of the UN that... don’t have their own militaries,” Biden told reporters after an event at the White House.

“And so, I think there’s ways in which this could work.”

Netanyahu said on Thursday Israel “must have security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River”, which “contradicts the idea of (Palestinian) sovereignty”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blink­en had said in Davos a day earlier that Israel could not achieve “genu­ine security” without a “pathway to a Palestinian state”.

The United Nations says the war has displaced roughly 85 percent of Gaza’s people and warns better aid access is needed urgently as famine and disease loom. The White House also said after Friday’s call that Israel will allow flour shipments for Pales­tinians through its port of Ashdod.

Nearly 20,000 babies have been born “in hell” in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli offensive, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said on Friday.

A week-long communications blackout in Gaza has amplified the challenges, although the telecommu­nications ministry and operator Pal­tel said internet services were start­ing to return on Friday.