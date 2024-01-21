Israeli strike in Syria kills 4 Iranian military advisers

DAMASCUS - At least five people have been killed in a mis­sile strike on a build­ing in Damascus, Iran’s English-language state media outlet Press TV re­ported Saturday evening.

This follows reports earlier Saturday that four Iranian military advis­ers and several mem­bers of Syrian forces had been killed in what was deemed an Israeli missile strike, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, which cited the Islamic Revolution­ary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Syrian state TV, which also accused Israel of the attack, said earlier that several people were killed and injured in Satur­day’s missile strike in the Mazzeh neighborhood, home to several diplo­matic missions including the Iranian embassy.

The IRGC named the four military members as Hojatollah Omidvar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi and Saeed Karimi. “The Supreme Leader and Commander in Chief offered condolences and congratulations to the families of the great martyrs and to the fighters and commanders of the Islamic resistance front,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing the IRGC.

Syrian civil defense teams were searching for people they believe are trapped under the rubble, state TV reported, and that a number of sur­rounding buildings and nearby vehi­cles were also damaged in the strike. The Israel Defense Forces declined to comment on the strike, telling CNN on Saturday: “We do not comment on for­eign reports.”

US PERSONNEL INJURED IN ATTACK ON AL-ASAD AIR BASE IN IRAQ, US OFFICIAL SAYS

US personnel were injured in an at­tack on Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, a US official says. It was not immediate­ly clear how many were injured or what their condition was. Sharhabil al-Obaidi, the mayor of al-Baghdadi in Anbar province, told CNN on Sat­urday that the Al-Asad Air Base was targeted with multiple rockets, which were intercepted by air defenses. The rockets were launched from north­east of the al-Baghdadi area, he said.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed militia group, claimed re­sponsibility for the missile attack.

The group emphasized in a state­ment Saturday its commitment to re­sisting American “occupation forc­es” in the region and cited the attack as a response to what they referred to as the “Zionist entity’s massacres” against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

As of Thursday, US and coalition forces have come under attack more than 143 times in Iraq and Syria since October 7, as Iranian-backed Shia mi­litias have launched repeated drone and rocket attacks.

US forces in Iraq and Syria operate as part of the coalition to defeat ISIS.

In a statement, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Iraq warned that the region is at a “critical juncture” stemming from the war in Gaza that risks drawing Iraq further into the conflict.

“Despite the Government’s efforts to prevent the escalation of tensions, continued attacks - originating from within and outside of Iraq’s borders - stand to undo the hard-won stabil­ity of the country and the achieve­ments it has made in recent years,” the statement said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday strongly condemned the deaths of five members of Iran’s Islam­ic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a suspected Israeli missile strike on the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to Iranian state media Press TV.

Reacting to the strike — in what is the latest tit-for-tat escalation of hostilities that further risks spiraling into a wider regional conflict — Raisi vowed that Iran would retaliate, say­ing such “cowardly” acts will not go unanswered.

Raisi also said the attack would be “another stain on the record of all gov­ernments who claim to be the advo­cates of human rights because it vio­lated Syria’s airspace and trampled on human and international laws,” accord­ing to Iranian state media.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense claimed Israel “launched an air attack from the Golan Heights at 10:20 a.m. local time that targeted a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus.” In a statement, the min­istry said its defenses managed to in­tercept and shoot “down a number of the enemy’s missiles.”

The Israeli military declined to comment on the Iranian and Syri­an allegations that they were behind the attack. An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson told CNN: “We do not comment on foreign reports.”

IRAN’S RAISI VOWS TO RETALIATE

Two people were killed after an Is­raeli airstrike on Saturday hit a vehi­cle in Lebanon in the town of al-Ba­zouriya near the border, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

A separate drone strike hit a house in Marwahin, Lebanon, that had previ­ously been targeted by Israel, accord­ing to NNA. The agency also said two Israeli airstrikes hit different locations in and around al-Adisa while Israeli artillery hit towns on the eastern and western sectors of the border.

Hezbollah said it launched three at­tacks on Israeli military sites on Sat­urday, targeting soldiers’ gatherings near the Zareit barracks, al-Dhuhaira and Honein.