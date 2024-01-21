Sunday, January 21, 2024
Japan’s ‘Moon Sniper’ lands but power running low

Agencies
January 21, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

TOKYO  -   Japan on Saturday became only the fifth nation to achieve a soft lunar landing, but its “Moon Sniper” spacecraft was running out of power due to a solar battery problem. After a nail-biting 20-minute de­scent, space agency JAXA said its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) had touched down and communication had been established. But with­out the solar cells functioning, JAXA official Hi­toshi Kuninaka said the craft -- dubbed the “Moon Sniper” for its precision technology -- would only have power for “several hours”. As mission con­trol prioritised acquiring data while they could, Kuninaka suggested that once the angle of the sun changed, the batteries might work again. “It is unlikely that the solar battery has failed. It’s pos­sible that it is not facing in the originally planned direction,” he told a news conference. “If the de­scent was not successful, it would have crashed at a very high speed. If that were the case, all func­tionality of the probe would be lost,” he said. “But data is being sent to Earth.” 

Agencies

