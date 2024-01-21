Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore Lions, Shalimar score wins in LRCA U13 C’ship

Lahore Lions, Shalimar score wins in LRCA U13 C’ship
Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Lahore Lions and Lahore Shalimar emerged victorious in their respec­tive matches of the LRCA U13 Cham­pionship 2023-24 played here on Saturday. 

The first encounter at LCCA Ground saw Lahore Lions defeating Lahore Eagles by 38 runs. Batting first, Lahore Lions set a formidable total of 229/4 in 35 overs. Azan Ali led the charge with an impressive 105 runs, supported by M Azam Mu­bin’s 72 and an unbeaten 31 from M Zaeem. Lahore Eagles’ bowling ef­fort saw contributions from M Uzair, Hamza Siddique, and Arman Khan, each claiming one wicket. 

In response, Lahore Eagles man­aged 191-4 in 35 overs. Wassay Sa­mar contributed 74 runs, Faizan Ra­sool unbeaten 36, and Abdul 30. For Lions, Ammar Raza and Nofil Aman Khan took two wickets each. Azan Ali was named player of the match. 

In the second match, Lahore Shali­mar thrashed Lahore Ravi by 10 wickets at Ittefaq Ground. Lahore Ravi, batting first, posted a total of 121/7 in 35 overs, with Arsh­man Butt scoring 22. Ayyan Shahid claimed 2/24. In reply, Lahore Shali­mar’s Ali Raza Saif hammered un­beaten 74 and Mohsin Ali unbeaten 25. Ali Raza Saif emerged as player of the match.

High cost of doing business harmful for trade, industry

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705745003.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024