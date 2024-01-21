Lahore shivers in record cold, as Punjab battles thick fog, low visibility

LAHORE - The residents of Lahore are bundled up and bracing for the bitter cold as the city experiences record-breaking low temperatures. The mercury dipped to a chilling 5 degrees Celsius on Saturday morn­ing, marking one of the coldest days of the ongoing winter wave. However, the thick fog that blanketed the city in recent days has shown some signs of thin­ning due to the cold winds blowing, which have, on the other hand, amplified the sensation of cold.

Residents report increased instances of cold-re­lated illnesses, with hospitals seeing a rise in pa­tients suffering from respiratory problems, skin ailments and most importantly, pneumonia. The city’s air quality, already a cause for concern, has further deteriorated to an unhealthy 174 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale.

Daska Battling Fog: Meanwhile, in the nearby city of Daska and its surroundings, heavy fog has signifi­cantly reduced visibility, disrupting traffic flow and adding to the misery of residents.

The dense fog, combined with the biting cold, has made venturing outdoors a hazardous affair due to the consistently dropping mercury levels. On the other hand, locals have started complaining about suffering from various diseases.

While Lahore and Daska shiver, the weather pic­ture across Pakistan presents a mixed bag. Light rain with strong winds and thunderstorms brought some respite to parts of Balochistan, while most of the plain areas experienced cold and dry conditions. The northern mountainous regions, however, remain gripped by a very cold and partially cloudy spell.

The weather has turned colder in Gwadar and Turbat from with thundershowers late in the night. Concerns and Precautions: With the cold wave showing no signs of abating, authorities are urging citizens to take necessary precautions. Warm cloth­ing, proper hydration, and avoiding unnecessary ex­posure to the cold are essential to stay safe.