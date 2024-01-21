LCCI SVP stresses economic vision for national progress

LAHORE - In a compelling address, Zafar Mehmood Chaudhary, senior vice president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has outlined a comprehensive economic agenda aimed at steering the country towards progress. Chaudhary emphasized the critical need for a strategic approach to economic development, calling for concerted efforts from both the government and political parties.
“At the core of national progress lies a well-defined economic agenda,” stated Chaudhary, underscoring the importance of a cohesive plan to put the economy on a track of sustained growth. He stressed that economic stability is paramount for addressing various societal challenges and fostering an environment conducive to prosperity.
Turning his attention to the international stage, Chaudhary highlighted the need for the country to actively engage with the global market. He argued that tapping into international opportunities is key to unlocking the full potential of the economy. Encouraging businesses to explore and expand their presence in the global arena, he urged policymakers to create an enabling environment for international trade and investment.
Furthermore, Chaudhary called upon political parties to announce clear and robust economic strategies. He argued that these strategies should not only focus on short-term gains but also encompass a long-term vision for sustained progress. The senior vice president emphasized that such transparency from political leaders is crucial for instilling confidence in the business community and investors.
At the strategic level, Chaudhary proposed a collaborative approach between the government and the business community. He stressed that the government should actively engage with industry stakeholders to formulate successful economic strategies. This collaboration, according to Chaudhary, is especially crucial in the lead-up to the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8, 2024. “With the elections on the horizon, it is imperative that the government involves the business community in shaping economic policies,” asserted Chaudhary. He argued that aligning the interests of the government and businesses is essential for creating an economic framework that is not only robust but also sustainable in the long run.
A cornerstone of the proposed economic initiatives is the advocacy for a comprehensive 5-year export policy. Chaudhary emphasized that such a policy would provide a roadmap for enhancing the country’s global competitiveness. He outlined that a strategic export policy is vital for diversifying the economy, creating job opportunities, and ensuring a steady influx of foreign exchange. In conclusion, Zafar Mehmood Chaudhary’s address on behalf of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry serves as a rallying cry for a united effort towards economic progress. The call for transparent economic strategies, international engagement, and a collaborative approach between the government and the business community underscores the urgency of prioritizing economic development for the collective well-being of the nation.