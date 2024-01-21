LCCI SVP stresses economic vision for national progress

LAHORE - In a compelling address, Zafar Mehmood Chaudhary, senior vice president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry, has outlined a compre­hensive economic agenda aimed at steering the country towards progress. Chaudhary empha­sized the critical need for a stra­tegic approach to economic de­velopment, calling for concerted efforts from both the govern­ment and political parties.

“At the core of national progress lies a well-defined economic agenda,” stated Chaudhary, underscoring the importance of a cohesive plan to put the economy on a track of sustained growth. He stressed that economic stabil­ity is paramount for address­ing various societal challenges and fostering an environment conducive to prosperity.

Turning his attention to the international stage, Chaud­hary highlighted the need for the country to actively engage with the global market. He ar­gued that tapping into inter­national opportunities is key to unlocking the full potential of the economy. Encourag­ing businesses to explore and expand their presence in the global arena, he urged policy­makers to create an enabling environment for international trade and investment.

Furthermore, Chaudhary called upon political parties to announce clear and robust economic strategies. He argued that these strategies should not only focus on short-term gains but also encompass a long-term vision for sustained progress. The senior vice pres­ident emphasized that such transparency from political leaders is crucial for instill­ing confidence in the business community and investors.

At the strategic level, Chaud­hary proposed a collaborative approach between the govern­ment and the business com­munity. He stressed that the government should actively engage with industry stake­holders to formulate success­ful economic strategies. This collaboration, according to Chaudhary, is especially crucial in the lead-up to the upcoming elections scheduled for Feb­ruary 8, 2024. “With the elec­tions on the horizon, it is im­perative that the government involves the business com­munity in shaping economic policies,” asserted Chaudhary. He argued that aligning the in­terests of the government and businesses is essential for cre­ating an economic framework that is not only robust but also sustainable in the long run.

A cornerstone of the pro­posed economic initiatives is the advocacy for a compre­hensive 5-year export policy. Chaudhary emphasized that such a policy would provide a roadmap for enhancing the country’s global competitive­ness. He outlined that a stra­tegic export policy is vital for diversifying the economy, cre­ating job opportunities, and ensuring a steady influx of for­eign exchange. In conclusion, Zafar Mehmood Chaudhary’s address on behalf of the La­hore Chamber of Commerce and Industry serves as a ral­lying cry for a united effort to­wards economic progress. The call for transparent economic strategies, international en­gagement, and a collaborative approach between the govern­ment and the business commu­nity underscores the urgency of prioritizing economic devel­opment for the collective well-being of the nation.