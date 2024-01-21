Man killed, 6 injured in 3 accidents

ATTOCK - One died while six received multiple injuries in three different road accidents. The dead and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal, DHQ Hospital Attock and THQ Hospital Fatehjang. In the first accident, a teenage boy Shafiullah died on the spot while Aetzaz and and Osama received multiple injuries when their bike was hit by a dumper near Shahia toll plaza. In another accident, two persons Abdul Rehman and Abrar Khan were injured when a tractor and a Suzuki van collided near Baryar Chowk. In another traffic accident, near Hattar Check Post Faisal and Muhammad Nazar received multiple injuries when a dumper and hiace collided head on. Meanwhile, Punjab Food Authority raided a chicken shop in Kamra Cantt and arrested Muhammad Ramzan for allegedly selling dead chickens.