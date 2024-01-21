Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man killed, 6 injured in 3 accidents

STAFF REPORT
January 21, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK  -  One died while six received multiple injuries in three dif­ferent road accidents. The dead and injured were shift­ed to THQ Hospital Hasanab­dal, DHQ Hospital Attock and THQ Hospital Fatehjang. In the first accident, a teenage boy Shafiullah died on the spot while Aetzaz and and Osama received multiple in­juries when their bike was hit by a dumper near Shahia toll plaza. In another accident, two persons Abdul Rehman and Abrar Khan were injured when a tractor and a Suzu­ki van collided near Baryar Chowk. In another traffic ac­cident, near Hattar Check Post Faisal and Muham­mad Nazar received multi­ple injuries when a dumper and hiace collided head on. Meanwhile, Punjab Food Au­thority raided a chicken shop in Kamra Cantt and arrested Muhammad Ramzan for al­legedly selling dead chickens.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024