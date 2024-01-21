Man killed, 6 injured in 3 accidents

ATTOCK - One died while six received multiple injuries in three dif­ferent road accidents. The dead and injured were shift­ed to THQ Hospital Hasanab­dal, DHQ Hospital Attock and THQ Hospital Fatehjang. In the first accident, a teenage boy Shafiullah died on the spot while Aetzaz and and Osama received multiple in­juries when their bike was hit by a dumper near Shahia toll plaza. In another accident, two persons Abdul Rehman and Abrar Khan were injured when a tractor and a Suzu­ki van collided near Baryar Chowk. In another traffic ac­cident, near Hattar Check Post Faisal and Muham­mad Nazar received multi­ple injuries when a dumper and hiace collided head on. Meanwhile, Punjab Food Au­thority raided a chicken shop in Kamra Cantt and arrested Muhammad Ramzan for al­legedly selling dead chickens.