Maryam Nawaz pledges relief for inflation-hit public after PML-N’s victory

LAHORE - A consultative meeting related to electoral activities was held here at the National Assembly constitu­ency NA-119 on Saturday under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz to review preparations for upcoming polls. Maryam appreciated the spirit and hard work of party leaders, office-bearers and workers. She said, “It is time to give solution to problems which people are facing.” People would vote for the PML-N as they knew that it was the only party which would fulfill all promises made with them. She said the PML-N would provide relief to people by reducing inflation after winning elections.

She said that practical programme had been prepared to end unemployment and poverty in the country. Maryam said that people should vote the PML-N on February 8 so that programme aimed at ending inflation could be implemented vigorously under the leadership of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif. Party leaders including Pervaiz Rasheed, Ali Per­vaiz Malik, Shaista Pervaiz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hina Pervaiz Butt and others were also present.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday that his party will unveil its election manifesto on Janu­ary 27. Talking to a private news channel, he said the manifesto was not just a showcase of slogans but a roadmap for delivering promises for the good of the people. Senator said that preparing this doc­ument was a hectic exercise and that it took two months to articulate the proposals. The manifesto was formulated by 36 separate expert committees, with a primary focus on people’s well-being and development. The delay in presenting the manifes­to was due to the extensive work done by experts to refine and compile it, he added. The primary objective behind these subcommittees was to en­courage a broad spectrum of party leaders to con­tribute their insights and recommendations.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui stressed that their ap­proach was not to provide a nominal manifesto but to commit to a substantive and actionable docu­ment. He said that there will be commitments to ending poverty, bringing down prices of essential commodities, and improving living standards, along with a vague road map regarding solutions to eco­nomic challenges. The priority remains centered on addressing the issues faced by the people, reflecting the party’s commitment to effective governance.