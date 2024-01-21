Minister for Culture, Dr Junaid Ali Shah attends ‘Lahooti Melo’

HYDERABAD - Caretaker Sindh Minis­ter for Culture, Sports and youth affairs Dr. Junaid Ali Shah attended ‘Lahooti Melo’ held here in Rani Bagh Hyderabad on Satur­day. On this occasion the Minister said that Lahooti Melo was being organized for lively youths and talent of youth would not waste at any cost. He lauded the co­operation of Sindh Culture Department for holding cul­tural and musical functions and participation of masses particularly youth was tes­timony of their enthusiasm to celebrate such events in befitting manner. Dr Junaid said that after assuming charge as a caretaker Minis­ter for Youth affairs he has observed that there was no dearth of talent among our youth however opportu­nities should be provided to them for proving their mettle was need of hour. He said that the Sports and youth affairs department has launched an application ‘Sindh youth next’ with the objective to provide career counseling, Employment, Startup and other facilities. Relevant officers were also accompanied by the Minis­ter on the occasion.