Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister for Culture, Dr Junaid Ali Shah attends ‘Lahooti Melo’

Agencies
January 21, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   Caretaker Sindh Minis­ter for Culture, Sports and youth affairs Dr. Junaid Ali Shah attended ‘Lahooti Melo’ held here in Rani Bagh Hyderabad on Satur­day. On this occasion the Minister said that Lahooti Melo was being organized for lively youths and talent of youth would not waste at any cost. He lauded the co­operation of Sindh Culture Department for holding cul­tural and musical functions and participation of masses particularly youth was tes­timony of their enthusiasm to celebrate such events in befitting manner. Dr Junaid said that after assuming charge as a caretaker Minis­ter for Youth affairs he has observed that there was no dearth of talent among our youth however opportu­nities should be provided to them for proving their mettle was need of hour. He said that the Sports and youth affairs department has launched an application ‘Sindh youth next’ with the objective to provide career counseling, Employment, Startup and other facilities. Relevant officers were also accompanied by the Minis­ter on the occasion.

Biden Should Heed Democratic Voters on Gaza

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705745003.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024