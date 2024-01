PESHAWAR - The Motor­way Police announced the tem­porary closure of Peshawar Mo­torway M1, from Peshawar to Islamabad, and Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismail­ia due to dense fog. The closure aims to prevent accidents and en­sure the safety of commuters, ac­cording to the Motorway Police spokesperson.

Commuters are urged to refrain from unnecessary travel during foggy conditions.