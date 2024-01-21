MQM-P to hold public rally in Karachi today

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is ready to flex its political muscles in Karachi today ahead of the general elections on February 8.

The public rally will be held at Baagh-e-Jinnah Ground at 5pm today for which the preparations have entered the final phase.

A 80-foot wide and 40-foot tall stage has been set up, while the jalsahgah is decorated with the party’s flags. More than 10,000 chairs have been placed for the general public.

The public gathering will be addressed by MQM-P Convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Deputy Convener, Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and other party leaders.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Anees Qaim Khani along with Rabita Committee members visited Bagh-e-Jinnah and reviewed the party public gathering’s preparations in connection with the Elections 2024.

Talking to the workers present on the occasion, Anees Qaim Khani said that this is important in the political scenario of the country.

He said that MQM-P has broken its own records by holding several large public gatherings at Baghe Jinnah in the past.