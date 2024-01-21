Over 8.2m cotton bales reach ginneries

MULTAN - Seed cot­ton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.2 million or exactly 82, 58,115 bales has reached ginning factories across the country till January 15, 2024. According to a fortnightly re­port of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Thursday, over 8.2 million or 82,02,690 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 4.1 million or 41,58,606 bales. Sindh generated over four million or 40,99,509 bales. Textile sector bought 74,78,002 bales while ex­porters purchased 2,92,126 bales and the Trading Cor­poration of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cot­ton season 2023-24. Sang­har district of Sindh topped with a cotton arrival figure of 16,90,360 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 11,08,797 bales.