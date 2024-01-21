Pakistan abundant with business opportunities for Rwanda: Businessmen

LAHORE - A high-level business delegation from Rwanda Saturday visited the Lahore Chamber of Com­merce and Industry to have B2B meetings with their Pakistani counterparts besides exchanging views on the trade and invest­ment scope in the two countries.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar warmly welcomed the delega­tion and presented the address of welcome while head of the delegation and High Commis­sioner of Pakistan to Rwanda Naeem Khan, LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Commercial Atta­ché of Rwanda Samuel Abikun­da also spoke on the occasion.

High Commissioner of Paki­stan to Rwanda Naeem Khan said that Africa is the land of opportunities. He said that Rwanda is Singapore of Africa and developing with a rapid pace. He said that Rwanda is a safe, clean and green country where business atmosphere is ideal. He said that the busi­nessmen are being facilitated through one window operation.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Rwanda, situated in the heart of East Africa, holds significant economic impor­tance in the region. Rwanda has made remarkable strides in re­cent years, establishing itself as an emerging economic force. He said that Pakistan has a sound and diverse economy, driven by various sectors that have shown remarkable growth over the years. Kashif Anwar encouraged the delegation from Rwanda to explore the vast opportunities that exist within the Pakistani market. Our businesses are ca­pable of providing high-quality products at competitive prices. Pakistan is ready to cater to im­port needs of Rwanda and we believe that our collaboration will be mutually beneficial.

The HC said that Pakistani businessmen can also have ac­cess to other countries through Rwanda. He said that Pakistan and Rwanda have the capac­ity to meet each other’s needs. Most of the trade is going on through third countries which should be direct. He said that all the products of Pakistan are needed in Rwanda. He said that the members of the delegation are interested in joint ventures in agriculture machinery, rice, pharmaceuticals, sports equip­ment and other sectors. He said that there is a lot of scope for Pakistan’s IT sector in Rwanda.

He informed the members of the delegation that Lahore Chamber is 100 years old. La­hore is the cultural, commercial and industrial capital of Punjab while Punjab is 50 percent of Pakistan. Pakistan has a key po­sition in the fields of freelanc­ing and tourism. He said that Rwanda has one of the best gender equality index. Men and women parity is everywhere. Naeem Khan said that the econ­omy of Pakistan needs diversi­fication. He said that we would like to sign MoUs with LCCI.

LCCI president Kashif Anwar said that to further facilitate this partnership, we have to focus on the importance of develop­ing close liaisons between the private sectors of Pakistan and Rwanda. Strong relationship built on trust & understanding is the foundation of successful business collaborations. LCCI is committed to promoting these connections and creating an environment that encourages fruitful partnerships.

He apprised the participants of meeting that the delegates from Rwanda belong to impor­tant sectors like pharmaceu­ticals, surgical instruments, safety equipment, furniture, construction materials, engi­neering, packaging, auto-parts, gem & jewelry etc. He hoped that our members will fully uti­lize the B2B meetings after this session and explore ways to develop networking with their counterparts from Rwanda. The LCCI president said that Paki­stan’s pharmaceutical indus­try has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. With a solid regulatory framework and a commitment to quality, our pharmaceutical companies have the capacity to supply high-quality medications to Rwanda at competitive prices.

He said that the dynamic automotive sector in Pakistan produces a wide range of qual­ity components. Collaboration with Rwandan importers in this sector can lead to the provision of reliable automotive parts, contributing to the growth of Rwanda’s automotive industry. By supplying tractors and re­lated parts, Pakistan can play an important role in the agri-mechanizaiton of Rwanda.

Kashif Anwar said that re­nowned for craftsmanship and durability, Pakistan’s furni­ture industry offers a diverse range of products. Collab­orative ventures in this sector could contribute to fulfilling Rwanda’s demand for quality furniture and mattresses. He said that Pakistan’s gems and jewelry sector is renowned for its exquisite craftsman­ship. Our gemstones and jew­elry pieces have the potential to add a touch of elegance to the Rwandan market, creating avenues for trade and cultural exchange. “With a flourishing construction industry, Pakistan has the potential of supplying a range of construction materi­als, from high-quality cement to innovative building solu­tions. This sector presents op­portunities for collaboration to support Rwanda’s infrastruc­ture development”, he added.

He said that Pakistan has a growing safety equipment in­dustry, ensuring the highest standards of protection across various domains. Our range of products, from personal pro­tective equipment to industrial safety solutions, holds the po­tential to meet Rwanda’s safety requirements effectively.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that Rwanda is Switzerland of Africa as it is a beautiful country. He said that Pakistan is a largest market. There is a dire need to enhance existing trade volume between the two countries. Pak­istani products are best and able to cater to the needs of Rwanda.

The Commercial Attaché thanked the Lahore Chamber for the warm welcome. He said that the delegation includes businessmen from pharma, con­struction, agriculture and other sectors. He said that we would like to strengthen partnership and want to have presence here. He said that Rwanda has very good EODB index and a safest country for business.