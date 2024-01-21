Pakistan-Iran Trade

The continuation of trade activities between Pakistan and Iran despite a two-day spike in tensions shows the prom­ise of geo-economics. Even when the two sides exchanged military strikes inside each other’s territory, border crossings did not close and trade commodities were not affected. In con­trast to what usually happens when tensions spike between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the customs and border clearance re­mained fully operational between Iran and Pakistan. Now that the situation has de-escalated completely, the non-disruption of trade reflects the maturity shared by both sides.

The Pakistani delegation at Chabahar, which was there for a joint border committee meeting, was however immediate­ly called back after the Iranian strikes in Balochistan. This sce­nario means that geopolitics still has the power to dislocate if not fully dismantle routine exchanges that involve two coun­tries. Though the MoUs that had to be signed now hang in lim­bo, it is hoped that the meeting will be called back again now that normalisation has ensued.

Trade continuation even in a time of crisis reflects the prag­matic approach both nations resorted to. It is pointless to de­rail trade inflows and outflows when the matter has been dealt with, diplomatically. The open border and operational customs offices indicate a commitment to maintaining eco­nomic ties amid political challenges. While diplomatic and security issues may still persist, the resilience in trade sug­gests a recognition of the mutual benefits derived from their economic relationship.

Countries that are in geographical proximity to each other cannot risk compromising trade and economic activities be­cause of the interdependence they have on each other. It is, therefore, very important that neighbouring countries devise mechanisms that are capable of dealing with situations of cha­os and crisis. The bottom line consideration for making such strategies should be that in no situation does the routine trade activity suffer. Peacetime is the best time to work on crisis man­agement protocols. This episode between Pakistan and Iran should force both countries to work in this direction.