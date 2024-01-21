Pakistan-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes member of WB IFC Sanctions Board

KARACHI - The World Bank (WB) has ap­pointed Mahnaz Malik, a Pak­istan-origin British national, as a Sanctions Board Member of the International Finance Corporation (IFC). She is a Bar­rister and Arbitrator at Twenty Essex, specializing in repre­senting governments and cor­porations in investment and commercial disputes.

Mahnaz is also a Fellow and Trustee of Hughes Hall College at the University of Cambridge. The newly appointed IFC board member has over 23 years of experience advising govern­ments, corporations, and inter­national organizations on com­plex cross-border disputes. She has acted as counsel on behalf of investors, organizations and states in several investment and commercial disputes, including the Court of Sport Arbitration (CAS), UNCITRAL, ICC, ICSID, LCIA and PCA-administered ar­bitrations. Sector specialisms include mining, energy, steel, construction, banking, and in­frastructure projects.

She is particularly adept at dis­pute resolu­tion relating to natural resources, sporting events, joint venture partners, shareholders, international or­ganizations, institutional lend­ers, foreign investment laws, and state entities. Her appointment as an arbitrator in EuroGas Inc. and Belmont Resources Inc. v. Republic of Slovakia makes her one of the youngest ever ap­pointed to an ICSID Annulment Committee (the final level of review at ICSID) since records began. She has served twice as an ICSID Annulment Committee member and served on the ICSID Panel of Arbitrators and leading arbitration panels globally.

According to the WB, Mahn­az publishes, teaches, and speaks extensively, and her writings are frequently cited in academic journals, arbitra­tion awards, and examination papers and appear on syllabi. Her professional awards in­clude the prestigious UK Fi­nancial Times Legal Innovator of the Year Award 2007 and the Law Society of England’s national award for Trainee Solicitor of the Year 2001. She has also served as a member of the ICC Commissions on Arbi­tration and Anti-Corruption. After graduating with an MA in Law from Cambridge Univer­sity, Mahnaz Malik qualified as a Barrister in England and Wales, Attorney at Law in New York, and an Advocate in Paki­stan. She is an Adjunct Faculty Member of the Master’s Pro­gramme in Investment Treaty Arbitration at Uppsala Univer­sity, Sweden (2023-2024).

The World Bank Sanctions Board, composed of seven exter­nal judges, is an independent ad­ministrative tribunal that serves as the final decision-maker in all contested cases of sanctionable misconduct occurring in devel­opment projects financed by the World Bank. With the support of a dedicated Secretariat, the Sanctions Board functions as the second tier of the World Bank Sanctions System and issues final decisions on appeals of determi­nations reached at the first tier.