The Ice Age cave paintings of Lascaux in France and Altamira in Spain provide a mesmeris­ing glimpse into the artistic expression of our prehistoric ancestors. Dating back over 15,000 years, these masterpieces depict a rich tapestry of ancient life, featuring intricately detailed depic­tions of animals, humans, and symbolic motifs. The Lascaux cave, discovered in 1940, houses over 600 painted and engraved figures, showcasing a sophis­ticated understanding of form and movement. Sim­ilarly, Altamira’s Paleolithic art, discovered in 1879, boasts vivid representations of bison, horses, and handprints. These remarkable artworks not only bridge the temporal gap between us and our fore­bears but also attest to the enduring human im­pulse for creativity and storytelling.