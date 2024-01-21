Sunday, January 21, 2024
“Every artist dips his brush in his own soul, and paints his own nature into his pictures.” –Henry Ward Beecher

January 21, 2024
The Ice Age cave paintings of Lascaux in France and Altamira in Spain provide a mesmeris­ing glimpse into the artistic expression of our prehistoric ancestors. Dating back over 15,000 years, these masterpieces depict a rich tapestry of ancient life, featuring intricately detailed depic­tions of animals, humans, and symbolic motifs. The Lascaux cave, discovered in 1940, houses over 600 painted and engraved figures, showcasing a sophis­ticated understanding of form and movement. Sim­ilarly, Altamira’s Paleolithic art, discovered in 1879, boasts vivid representations of bison, horses, and handprints. These remarkable artworks not only bridge the temporal gap between us and our fore­bears but also attest to the enduring human im­pulse for creativity and storytelling.

