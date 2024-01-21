Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PCB mourns the passing of former Senior GM Ali Zia

PCB mourns the passing of former Senior GM Ali Zia
Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Crick­et Board (PCB) is saddened by the passing of Ali Zia, a former first-class cricketer and former Senior GM at the National Cricket Academy. He was 66. Ali Zia scored 8,579 runs and claimed 241 wickets from 165 first-class matches. He served PCB as the manager of the Pakistan U19 teams and contributed in various capac­ities at the National Cricket Academy. The entire PCB family extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Ali Zia. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705745003.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024