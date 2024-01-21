PCB mourns the passing of former Senior GM Ali Zia

LAHORE - The Pakistan Crick­et Board (PCB) is saddened by the passing of Ali Zia, a former first-class cricketer and former Senior GM at the National Cricket Academy. He was 66. Ali Zia scored 8,579 runs and claimed 241 wickets from 165 first-class matches. He served PCB as the manager of the Pakistan U19 teams and contributed in various capac­ities at the National Cricket Academy. The entire PCB family extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Ali Zia. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.