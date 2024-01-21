PCB mourns the passing of former Senior GM Ali Zia

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is saddened by the passing of Ali Zia, a former first-class cricketer and former Senior GM at the National Cricket Academy. He was 66. Ali Zia scored 8,579 runs and claimed 241 wickets from 165 first-class matches. He served PCB as the manager of the Pakistan U19 teams and contributed in various capacities at the National Cricket Academy. The entire PCB family extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Ali Zia. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.