Plastic purge

“Plastic Pollution – a free world is not a choice but a commit­ment to life – a commitment to the next generation.” -Amit Ray

World Environment Day focuses on the plastic pollution crisis. The reason? Humanity produces more than 430 million tonnes of plastic an­nually, two-thirds of which are short-lived products that soon become waste, filling the ocean and often working their way into the human food chain. The pile-up of plastic pol­lution on the ground or in water is called Plastic Pollution, which has an extremely bad effect on the lives of human beings, birds, and animals. Plastic Pollution has a dangerous im­pact on wildlife, wildlife habitat, and human beings. It also affects land, air, waterways, and oceans.

Plastic pollution is mainly made from synthetic resins emitted from petroleum substances. In the res­ins, plastic monomers are made by combining ammonia and ben­zene. Plastic contains molecules of chlorine, fluorine, carbon, hydro­gen, nitrogen, oxygen, and sulphur. Today, almost every country in the world is struggling with the dev­astating problems of plastic pollu­tion. In our country, especially the urban environment has been bad­ly affected by plastic pollution. In cities, cows and other animals, and birds are getting killed by consum­ing plastic in large numbers. As it is not naturally degradable, it re­mains permanently in nature once it is formed due to the absence of any capable micro bacteria that can destroy it in nature.

Researchers have shown that the use of plastic bottles and contain­ers is extremely dangerous. Having hot food or water in a plastic vessel can lead to cancer. When the plas­tic is hot due to excessive tempera­ture or sunlight, leakage of harmful chemical dioxin in it causes heavy damage to the body. Plastics are not biodegradable; they sustain in the environment forever. In addition to not being degraded for a long time, plastic causes many ill-ef­fects, which are harmful to human health. For example, PVC, used in the manufacture of pipes, windows, and doors, is made by polymerisa­tion of vinyl chloride. Chemicals used in its composition can cause cancer of the brain and liver. Form­aldehyde is used in the manufac­ture of many types of plastic. This chemical can cause rashes on the skin. Staying in its touch for several days can lead to asthma and respi­ratory diseases. Plastic waste leads to the production of many toxic gas­es. As a result, severe air pollution is produced which leads to cancer, inhibits physical development, and causes terrible diseases. During the production of plastic, dangerous gases like ethylene oxide, benzene, and xylene, etc. are generated.

Due to plastics in the pits, the en­vironment is damaged, soil and groundwater get toxic, and gradu­ally the ecological balance starts to deteriorate. The health of workers working in the plastic industries also suffers to a dangerous extent, especially impacting their lungs, kidneys, and nervous system.

Why is plastic pollution such a problem? Affordable, durable, and flexible, plastic pervades modern life, appearing in everything from packaging to clothes to beauty products. But it is thrown away on a massive scale: every year, more than 280 million tonnes of short-lived plastic products become waste, af­fecting our lives. First, let’s get real: Not all plastic is bad. Bike helmets, car airbags, and many medical sup­plies made with plastic save lives. Plastic water bottles can bring clean drinking water to people who don’t have it, and plastic straws can help disabled people.

Plastic pollution has such a far-reaching impact, but the effect on wildlife is alarming and sad. There are so many ways plastic pollution can happen; from people careless­ly tossing an item on the ground to the wind lifting items from recy­cling bins or landfills. Whether in­tentional or not, pollution happens. Plastic pollution is especially per­ilous for wildlife. Discarded plastic trash can be mistaken for food, es­pecially by marine animals when the litter is floating in water. Plastic pollution can also damage animal habitats and if wildlife becomes en­tangled in garbage they are unable to fend for or defend themselves. The negative impact (plastic has on animals and wildlife) can be detri­mental to their ecosystem.

Plastic is being abused in many ways. Plastic is being used even for things that have a better alter­native. Instead of using a bag made of cloth or jute, people prefer to use a plastic bag because it is both cheap and convenient. Any mis­management in the process of plas­tic waste disposal may have an ad­verse impact on the environment. Plastic bags, glasses, cups, etc., are meant to be disposed of after us­ing. These items are recyclable, but not reusable. It is a common sight to see pet bottles lying on the pave­ments. Improper use of things that are made up of plastic is the cause of plastic pollution. Land becomes infertile due to the presence of tiny plastic particles. The plants do not grow properly. This may contrib­ute to the problem of food crises. It is important that we keep the ag­ricultural soil pure so that its pro­ductivity is preserved. The ma­rine ecosystem is badly affected by plastic pollution. The water gets polluted. The marine inhabitants face difficulty in coping with the polluted environment.

Further, the improper disposal of plastic and other wastes makes the environment dirty. While dispos­ing of the wastes, we should seg­regate the plastic and non-plastic wastes separately. Separate dispos­al of plastic wastes would ensure that these wastes don’t harm the environment badly. Plastic pollu­tion is a threat to the environment. It affects human beings and other living creatures. If the plastic waste disposal system is robust and the waste plastic is recycled in an envi­ronmentally friendly manner, then we can rid of the evil called plastic pollution.

“Not only are plastics polluting our oceans and waterways and kill­ing marine life – it’s in all of us and we can’t escape consuming plas­tics.” -Marco Lambertini.

ESHA TUR RAZIA, ROBAINA NISAR, ANAAB GULBAZ,

Lahore.