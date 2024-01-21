Plastic purge

“Plastic Pollution – a free world is not a choice but a commitment to life – a commitment to the next generation.” -Amit Ray
World Environment Day focuses on the plastic pollution crisis. The reason? Humanity produces more than 430 million tonnes of plastic annually, two-thirds of which are short-lived products that soon become waste, filling the ocean and often working their way into the human food chain. The pile-up of plastic pollution on the ground or in water is called Plastic Pollution, which has an extremely bad effect on the lives of human beings, birds, and animals. Plastic Pollution has a dangerous impact on wildlife, wildlife habitat, and human beings. It also affects land, air, waterways, and oceans.
Plastic pollution is mainly made from synthetic resins emitted from petroleum substances. In the resins, plastic monomers are made by combining ammonia and benzene. Plastic contains molecules of chlorine, fluorine, carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, and sulphur. Today, almost every country in the world is struggling with the devastating problems of plastic pollution. In our country, especially the urban environment has been badly affected by plastic pollution. In cities, cows and other animals, and birds are getting killed by consuming plastic in large numbers. As it is not naturally degradable, it remains permanently in nature once it is formed due to the absence of any capable micro bacteria that can destroy it in nature.
Researchers have shown that the use of plastic bottles and containers is extremely dangerous. Having hot food or water in a plastic vessel can lead to cancer. When the plastic is hot due to excessive temperature or sunlight, leakage of harmful chemical dioxin in it causes heavy damage to the body. Plastics are not biodegradable; they sustain in the environment forever. In addition to not being degraded for a long time, plastic causes many ill-effects, which are harmful to human health. For example, PVC, used in the manufacture of pipes, windows, and doors, is made by polymerisation of vinyl chloride. Chemicals used in its composition can cause cancer of the brain and liver. Formaldehyde is used in the manufacture of many types of plastic. This chemical can cause rashes on the skin. Staying in its touch for several days can lead to asthma and respiratory diseases. Plastic waste leads to the production of many toxic gases. As a result, severe air pollution is produced which leads to cancer, inhibits physical development, and causes terrible diseases. During the production of plastic, dangerous gases like ethylene oxide, benzene, and xylene, etc. are generated.
Due to plastics in the pits, the environment is damaged, soil and groundwater get toxic, and gradually the ecological balance starts to deteriorate. The health of workers working in the plastic industries also suffers to a dangerous extent, especially impacting their lungs, kidneys, and nervous system.
Why is plastic pollution such a problem? Affordable, durable, and flexible, plastic pervades modern life, appearing in everything from packaging to clothes to beauty products. But it is thrown away on a massive scale: every year, more than 280 million tonnes of short-lived plastic products become waste, affecting our lives. First, let’s get real: Not all plastic is bad. Bike helmets, car airbags, and many medical supplies made with plastic save lives. Plastic water bottles can bring clean drinking water to people who don’t have it, and plastic straws can help disabled people.
Plastic pollution has such a far-reaching impact, but the effect on wildlife is alarming and sad. There are so many ways plastic pollution can happen; from people carelessly tossing an item on the ground to the wind lifting items from recycling bins or landfills. Whether intentional or not, pollution happens. Plastic pollution is especially perilous for wildlife. Discarded plastic trash can be mistaken for food, especially by marine animals when the litter is floating in water. Plastic pollution can also damage animal habitats and if wildlife becomes entangled in garbage they are unable to fend for or defend themselves. The negative impact (plastic has on animals and wildlife) can be detrimental to their ecosystem.
Plastic is being abused in many ways. Plastic is being used even for things that have a better alternative. Instead of using a bag made of cloth or jute, people prefer to use a plastic bag because it is both cheap and convenient. Any mismanagement in the process of plastic waste disposal may have an adverse impact on the environment. Plastic bags, glasses, cups, etc., are meant to be disposed of after using. These items are recyclable, but not reusable. It is a common sight to see pet bottles lying on the pavements. Improper use of things that are made up of plastic is the cause of plastic pollution. Land becomes infertile due to the presence of tiny plastic particles. The plants do not grow properly. This may contribute to the problem of food crises. It is important that we keep the agricultural soil pure so that its productivity is preserved. The marine ecosystem is badly affected by plastic pollution. The water gets polluted. The marine inhabitants face difficulty in coping with the polluted environment.
Further, the improper disposal of plastic and other wastes makes the environment dirty. While disposing of the wastes, we should segregate the plastic and non-plastic wastes separately. Separate disposal of plastic wastes would ensure that these wastes don’t harm the environment badly. Plastic pollution is a threat to the environment. It affects human beings and other living creatures. If the plastic waste disposal system is robust and the waste plastic is recycled in an environmentally friendly manner, then we can rid of the evil called plastic pollution.
“Not only are plastics polluting our oceans and waterways and killing marine life – it’s in all of us and we can’t escape consuming plastics.” -Marco Lambertini.
ESHA TUR RAZIA, ROBAINA NISAR, ANAAB GULBAZ,
Lahore.