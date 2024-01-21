Police arrest 12 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 12 out­laws including four professional baggers from differ­ent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and re­covered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused name­ly Abdul Basit, Muhammad Hamad and Fahad and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. The Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Shahzaib involved in il­legally selling petrol. Likewise, the Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Asif and recovered 1015 gram hashish from his possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Ha­ris and recovered one iron punch from his posses­sion. Similarly, the Abpara police team arrested an accused namely Shanial and recovered 320 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been regis­tered against the nabbed accused and further inves­tigation is underway. During a special crackdown against professional beggars police teams busted four professional baggers from different areas of the city. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.