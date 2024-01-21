Sunday, January 21, 2024
Police arrest three robbers, recover cash

Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Police claimed to have arrested the three culprits who allegedly robbed millions of cash from a house in Lahore’s Defence area on Satur­day. According to private news reports, the police stated that the arrested culprits allegedly looted Rs 2.6 million from a house and went into hiding in different areas of Lahore.

In a statement, the law enforcers claimed that the police party stopped the culprits near the Bambawali-Ravi-Bedian (BRB) Canal and recov­ered the looted amount, a bike, and a pistol. They were sent to lockup for further investigation.

