Police searching for fake cop involved in snatching 2 dogs from citizen

RAWALPINDI - Tension prevailed in highly sensitive area on Airport Road on Wednesday after a young man attempted to breach into convoy of judge of an accountabil­ity court and later resorted to aerial firing upon stopping by the wardens of City Traffic Police, informed sources. Airport Police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) detained 28-year-old America returned Shayan Zulfiqar along with his younger brother Abdullah Zul­fiqar and mother and shifted them to Police Station (PS) Airport for inter­rogation. The investigators also seized the black coloured car, pistol and cash Rs 1million, they added. Regional Po­lice Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali along with other senior and junior police officers also visited PS Airport and grilled the ac­cused involved in firing in VIP route of Accountability Court Special Judge Muhammad Bashir near Noor Khan Airbase, sources said. A case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation was on. According to sources, the convoy of Accountability Court Special Judge Muhammad Bashir was proceeding towrads Islamabad after conducting hearing of cases in Adiala Jail when a black car attempted to breach into the route at 4:40pm. A traffic warden on duty namely Raja Kamran alerted PS Airport officials through control room about the infiltration of the suspecious car with tainted glasses in the convoy of judge. Upon the information, the se­curity personnel and traffic wardens on duty stopped the car at U Turn out­side Noor Khan Airbase. However, the driver of car identified as Shayan Zul­fiqar stepped out from car and started aerial firing while sparking huge un­rest among the LEAs and police. The traffic wardens and other personnel of LEAs overwhelmed the accused and seized pistol, cash Rs 1 million and car with his mother and younger brother on board as well from his possession, sources said. A gigantic traffic jam also occured after occurrence of firing inci­dent. The news of the firing incident in VIP route of accountability court flood­ed a barrage of comments and anylsys on social media X (earlier known as Twitter). A police spokesman said that police had no information about firing on judge’s security squad, but the sus­pect was held by the investigators.